Pro-refugee protesters splash paint on Penteli town hall
The town hall of Penteli, northeast of Athens, was attacked by vandals in the early hours of Thursday in what authorities see as a protest against local reactions to a refugee relocation scheme.
The vandals splashed paint onto the building’s facade and scattered flyers expressing support for migrants and refugees being relocated to the mainland in a bid to decongest camps on the Aegean islands.
The action is seen as a response to a press release issued by the local chapter of the New Democracy youth wing earlier this month expressing opposition to government plans to house dozens of refugees in a disused hospital building in the area.
The announcement prompted the New Democracy administration to call for the resignation of the chapter’s president for opposing government policy.