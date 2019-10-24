NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Pro-refugee protesters splash paint on Penteli town hall

TAGS: Migration, Politics

The town hall of Penteli, northeast of Athens, was attacked by vandals in the early hours of Thursday in what authorities see as a protest against local reactions to a refugee relocation scheme.

The vandals splashed paint onto the building’s facade and scattered flyers expressing support for migrants and refugees being relocated to the mainland in a bid to decongest camps on the Aegean islands.

The action is seen as a response to a press release issued by the local chapter of the New Democracy youth wing earlier this month expressing opposition to government plans to house dozens of refugees in a disused hospital building in the area.

The announcement prompted the New Democracy administration to call for the resignation of the chapter’s president for opposing government policy.

