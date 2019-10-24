Russia and Turkey reportedly in talks for more S-400 missiles

Russia and Turkey are in talks about extra deliveries of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems to Ankara, the head of Russia’s defense sales agency said on Wednesday, Reuters quoted the Interfax news agency as saying.

Despite repeated warnings from Washington against the S-400 deal, which is seen as being incompatible with Turkey’s commitments as a member of NATO, Rosoboronexport chief Aleksandr Mikheyev told the Russian news agency on Tuesday that Moscow and Ankara were discussing financing and “a delivery schedule” for a fresh batch of missiles, following delivery of the first consignment in the summer.

Mikheyev’s comments echo those of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who also said on Tuesday that “work on the S-400 continues.”

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Erdogan said that “bilateral defense industry cooperation will resolutely continue.” [Combined reports]