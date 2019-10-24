Odyssey Park | Thessaloniki | To January 24

The NOESIS Science Center and Technology Museum has inaugurated an interactive exhibition on the adventures of Odysseus in Homer’s Odyssey. The show comprises impressive sets and three-dimensional robotic figures emulating the gods, goddesses and various monsters in the epic tale, including Circe, the Cyclops, the Laestrygonians, the Sirens, Neptune and the kind Aeolus, providing for an unforgettable and educational experience. The Odyssey Park is open to the general public on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission costs 9 euros per person or 22 euros for a family of three and 28 euros for a family of four.



NOESIS, 60th km Thessaloniki-Thermi National Highway, tel 2310.483.000