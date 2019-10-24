Enrique Iglesias | Thessaloniki | October 27

Latin pop superstar Enrique Iglesias is making his first ever appearance in Thessaloniki, with a career-spanning show of his most popular hits at the PAOK Sport Arena on Sunday, October 27. Tickets start at 39 euros from www.viva.gr and by calling 11876. Doors open at 8 p.m.



PAOK Sport Arena, 12 Antoni Tritsi, Pylaia, tel 2310.472.551