Dutch tourist falls off cliff at Parga castle

A Dutch tourist died on Thursday when she fell off a cliff during a tour inside the Venetian castle of Parga, western Greece.

An ambulance was called in to transfer the 33-year-old woman to a hospital in the city of Preveza where doctors confirmed her death.

Police is examining the circumstances surrounding her fall.

The 11th century castle, located on the top of a hill overlooking the town, is one of Parga's biggest tourist attractions and is accessible through a steeped street coming out from the centre of the town.