A new opinion poll carried out by Pulse on behalf of Skai shows conservative New Democracy holding a 13.5-percentage point lead over leftist SYRIZA while indicating that initiatives by the ND administration for tax cuts and voting rights for diaspora Greeks have been well received.



Three in 10 respondents ranked the tax cuts as the most positive of the reforms introduced by the government, with 10 percent putting a law-and-order crackdown top and 8 percent saying an investment push was the most significant intervention.



Meanwhile seven in 10 respondents welcomed the government’s bid to grant voting rights to Greeks living abroad.



A total of 44 percent of respondents deemed ND’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis the best candidate for premier, compared to 26 percent for his predecessor Alexis Tsipras, according to the survey which found that ND would draw 38 percent of the vote compared to 25 percent for SYRIZA if elections were held now.