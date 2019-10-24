Man robbed and knived in Thessaloniki

A man was stabbed in the leg and robbed by a group of men in central Thessaloniki on Thursday evening, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Arrianou Street when the victim, identified as a Pakistani national, was assaulted by an unspecified number of people who injured him and took his mobile phone and cash.



The victim was transferred to the city's Papageorgiou hospital. Police said they have detained one person in connection with the incident.