Police crackdown on Lycabettus ‘drag racers’ continues

Police seized driving licenses and license plates in a crackdown on motorists staging makeshift races in a clearing on the Greek capital’s Mount Lycabettus on Thursday night.

In what was the latest of a series of crackdowns on such races, which have been taking place for years at that location, a team of police officers arrested 13 motorists on a range of offenses, including for dangerous driving and violating noise pollution regulations.

They also seized 17 driving licenses and removed the plates from 30 cars.

In total, officers recorded 53 traffic code violations in that single raid.