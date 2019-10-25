Greek National Theater staging four plays with English surtitles this season

The Greek National Theater’s 2019-2020 season comprises more than 20 productions, four of which will be staged with English surtitles every Wednesday through Sunday.

The service applies for the current production of “Tonight We Improvise,” running through Sunday, and will also apply for the upcoming shows of Jack Thorne’s new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Christmas Carol,” with original music by Thodoris Economou, running from November 15 to January 12, 2020.

Also next year, English surtitles will be available at the National’s productions of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” directed by and starring Dimitris Lignadis and running from February 7 to March 8, and Georges Feydeau’s “Lady from Maxims,’ running from March 21 to May 31.

All four productions will be on at the company’s main stage in the Ziller Building on Aghiou Constantinou Street.

To find out more about the plays and for tickets, visit www.n-t.gr.