Uranium found in well serving small village in northern Greece

Photo: Shutterstock

Authorities in the municipality of Volvi, east of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, have warned dozens of residents against the consumption of tap water after finding high levels of uranium during an annual quality assessment.

The 50-odd residents of Mikrokomi, a village in the Volvi Municipality, have been advised to use bottled water only until further notice, as inspections continue on the well where the radioactive substance was located and others in the area.

“We are inspecting the rest of the wells in the area and are in constant contact with public health authorities,” Volvi Mayor Diamantis Liamas told the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Friday.

“If we do not find a solution, we will transport water to Mikrokomi by pipe from the neighboring village,” he said.