ND proposal on constitutional review to be presented by November 11

New Democracy’s parliamentary committee will be presenting the ruling party’s proposals for a review of the Greek Constitution by November 11, its chairperson, MP Evripidis Stylianidis said on Friday.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s Praktoreio radio station, Stylianidis said that the committee will be meeting on the subject for the last time next week, with conservative lawmakers focusing on the issues of the vote for Greeks abroad and on a review of the country’s electoral laws.

New Democracy’s proposals, he said, foresee a “new horizontal separation of powers in such a way so that one cannot dominate over the other.”

Regarding the discussion on the election of the Greek president, he said that the issue was discussed in Thursday's session.

“There was complete consensus, with all agreeing that the non-election of the president should not be a reason to dissolve Parliament,” the ANA-MPA quoted him as saying.

On the vote of Greeks abroad, Stylianidis estimated that “if the cross-party agreements go well then we will be in a position to address the matter.”