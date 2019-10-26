WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athena Parthenos | Athens | October 28

Marking the October 28 national holiday, the Acropolis Museum presents a tribute to the statue of Athena Parthenos, made of gold and ivory, and designed by Phidias for the Parthenon. Presentations about the lost statue – from its history and construction to the myths associated with it – will be held by museum archaeologist hosts in Greek at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and in English at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For registration, please refer to the Information Desk in the museum’s entrance hall on the same day, half an hour before the presentation start time. There's a limit of 30 visitors per session on a first-come first-served basis. Moreover, the museum exhibition areas and the archaeological excavation will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission for all visitors.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, tel 210.900.0900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr

