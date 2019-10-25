Met’s ‘Manon’ | Athens & Thessaloniki | October 26

The Athens and Thessaloniki concert halls are screening a performance of Jules Massenet’s opera comique “Manon,” live from New York’s Met on Saturday, starting at 7.55 p.m. The story of a young woman’s journey from farm girl to celebrated courtesan, is directed by Laurent Pelly and stars the exhilarating soprano Lisette Oropesa in the tile role and tenor Michael Fabiano as the besotted Chevalier des Grieux. Tickets for the screening cost 20 and 25 euros in Athens and 15 euros in Thessaloniki.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr