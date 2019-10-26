TIFF | Thessaloniki | October 31 - November 11

The 60th annual Thessaloniki International Film Festival, one of the biggest cinematic events in the Balkans, opens on October 31 with a screening of Noah Baumbach’s American comedy-drama “Marriage Story” at the flagship Olympion Cinema. Spread out across different venues in the beautiful northern port city, though centered mainly around the warehouse complex on the seafront, this year’s TIFF offers an exciting lineup of hundreds of films from around the world, from big-budget productions to gritty indie debuts, special screenings, tributes to Albert Serra, Dusan Makavejev, Joanna Hogg, John Waters and the cinema of the Balkans, among much, much more. There will also be presentations by guest directors and actors, exhibitions, parties, live music shows and other events on the sidelines of this big celebration of cinema. Tickets sell out fast for most screenings and can be purchased in discount packages, so log onto www.filmfestival.gr to find out more.