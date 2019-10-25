Greek, Turkish defense ministers discuss Aegean, CBMs in Brussels

Greece and Turkey's defense ministers discussed the increased tensions in the eastern Aegean on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Friday, in their first meeting since Nikos Papagiotopoulos took office.

The Greek minister raised the issue of Turkey's illegal actions in the Aegean, according to sources cited by news website Skai.

Hulusi Akar briefed Panagiotopoulos on the situation in northeastern Syria following Turkey's incursion into the region and called for na continuation of the confidence-building measures (CBMs), the same sources said.

On the last topic, Panagiotopoulos confirmed that technical teams will meet to discuss them in December, noting that talks will be more productive if the climate is improved.

