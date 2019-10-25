Number of applicants in PPC debt settlement scheme hit record high in October

Nearly 1,500 applications to settle debts to Greece's power utility have been filed daily since October 1, which is when the new debt installments plan went live online and also became available by telephone, sources in Public Power Corporation (PPC) reported on Monday.



The new repayment plan includes more installments and lower initial installment rates.



A total of 28,000 debt settlement applications were filed between October 1 and 19, of which 8,600 by telephone, settling some 40 million euros worth of personal debt.

Only 280 such applications were filed in September.