Police bust forgery ring in central Athens

TAGS: Crime

Three foreign nationals were arrested on Friday on charges of operating a document forgery ring out of the storage area of a convenience store in the central Athens neighborhood of Agios Panteleimonas.

Officers of the Athens Aliens Bureau raided the business, seizing 12 documents, including passports, IDs, residence permits and driving licenses that had been reported stolen or missing. 

