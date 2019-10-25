BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

T-bill auction announced for October 30

TAGS: Markets

The Public Debt Management Agency announced on Friday that on Wednesday, October 30, Greece will auction 26-week treasury bills with a settlement date of November 1.

The treasury bills will mature on May 4, 2020.

PDMA intends to raise 625 million euros in the auction.

The previous such auction was held on October 2 and had a yield of 0.097 percent.

