The Greek prosecutors leading the investigation into the handling of the Novartis probe have written to authorities in the US, where the activities of the Swiss pharmaceutical firm have also been examined, with questions about the protected witnesses whose testimony led to accusations against Greek politicians, Kathimerini understands.

Evangelos Zacharis and Lambros Sofoulakis reportedly want to know whether the protected witnesses testified in the US, and whether they were paid to do so, in line with US law.

If that is the case, they no longer merit the status of protected witness in Greece and could be obliged to testify before a parliamentary committee.

The prosecutors also want to know whether any other individuals testified in the US as protected witnesses and if so what they said.