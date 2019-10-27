The constitutional revision currently being undertaken by Greek lawmakers is not ambitious. It has failed to address numerous anachronisms that remain in the country’s Constitution. However, the amendments that could still be pushed through are not negligible.

An example of this is the changes in the way the president is elected, where decoupling it from the dissolution of Parliament, a proposal supported even by those who used that very provision to come to power in 2015. The chances of any improvements are unlikely. That is why all political parties must make the most of this occasion and take advantage of the current consensus.