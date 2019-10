Schoolchildren prepare to lay a wreath at a monument to fallen Greek soldiers at a church in Corinth on Friday ahead of Monday’s Ochi Day national holiday commemorating Greece’s defiance of the Axis powers and entry into World War II. A traditional parade by schoolchildren will close down much of central Athens on Monday, while the customary military parade will create similar disruption in Thessaloniki. [Vasilis Psomas/ANA-MPA]