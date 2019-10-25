ATHEX: Quiet end to week of gains

Participants in the Greek stock market were on Friday waiting for Greece’s sovereign credit rating to be upgraded by Standard & Poor’s late in the night, not to mention the upcoming national holiday on Monday, and most stocks saw little change in thin trade. The benchmark came off the day’s lows to close with minor losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 872.30 points, shedding 0.19 percent from Thursday’s 873.98 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.13 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.42 percent to 2,158.58 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.71 percent.

The banks index edged up 0.04 percent, as Piraeus earned 0.32 percent and National edged up 0.17 percent. Alpha stayed put and Eurobank slipped 0.11 percent.

Fourlis lost 2 percent and Hellenic Exchanges fell 1.76 percent, while Mytilineos climbed 1.73 percent and GEK Terna improved 1.62 percent.

In total 52 stock recorded gains, 48 declined and 32 stayed put.

Turnover reached 40 million euros, against Thursday’s 73.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.26 percent to close at 66.01 points.