Greece on path to national recovery, PM Mitsotakis says

Speaking on Saturday from Thessaloniki, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared that Greece had put difficult times behind it and was on the path towards recovery and improvement.

"With self-confidence, honesty, seriousness, and with a plan, we are steadily progressing towards a future that will be better for all Greeks," Mitsotakis said following a visit to the city's Aghios Dimitrios church on the saint's name day.

"As was the case 107 years ago, the country is on the path towards national recovery," Mitsotakis said. "We are resetting the economy, bolstering the armed forces, and building national alliances so we can face the future with optimism and self-confidence," he said, referring to the city's liberation from Ottoman rule in 1912. "And of course we always draw useful lessons from history," he added.