Motorist killed in crash with train

A woman motorist was killed on Saturday when her car collided with a train near the city of Trikala in central Greece. 

Fire service workers removed the woman's body from the wreck of her vehicle following the collision on the level crossing at Pyrgetos. No personal details were made public. 

According to trikalavoice.gr,  the level crossing had been closed, with the bars down and the warning lights on, when the woman tried to cross. 

Police were probing the exact circumstances of the incident. 

