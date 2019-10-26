Clear skies, warm weather expected on Sunday

Sunny skies and daylight highs in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius range are expected in most parts of the country on Sunday, the National Observatory's Meteo weather service has said, with the unseasonably warm weather seen lasting through the good part of next week as well.

In Athens, temperatures will range from 15 degrees Celsius at night to a daytime high of 26C, though strong winds in parts, reaching speeds of up to 8 Beaufort, may bring a chill despite the sunny skies.

Morning fog in the northern port city of Thessaloniki is expected to clear up as the temperature rises, to reach 24 Celsius during the warmest part of the day. Skies will be clear and the wind warm, as it blows in from the south.

Other parts of the country will be seeing significant variations between nighttime lows – which will drop to 3 degrees in Epirus, 5 in central and northern Greece, and 7 in other parts of the mainland – and daytime highs of 25-29 degrees, indicating that the onset of winter may not be too far off.

The islands of the Aegean, meanwhile, will experience strong northerly winds reaching speeds of 7 Beaufort in parts – and as much as 8 Beaufort around eastern Crete – and temperatures from 12 to 26 Celsius, while the Ionian will see moderate winds and nighttime lows of 12C, followed by daytime highs of 25 degrees Celsius.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday, a national holiday, though with clouds gathering in the east and the possibility of showers over the Aegean and parts of the eastern mainland.