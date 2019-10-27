Gov't wants to reduce migrant flows, increase expulsions

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said authorities want to reduce migrant flows during the winter and increase the number of expulsions.

Speaking to Skai TV Sunday, Petsas said the government's plans would take some time to be implemented, probably until Spring, adding that the previous government had not succeeded in either stemming flows or expelling those not considered refugees.

Finally, Petsas addressed local communities' objections to transferring migrants and refugees within their limits.

“We all understand the Greek society's fatigue, but Greeks have never turned their backs to humanity,” he said, adding that transfers from overcrowded island hotspots to the mainland concerned likely refugees and families.