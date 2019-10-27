Olympiakos defeated AEK on Sunday in the weekend’s derby to remain on top of the Super League for one more week, with PAOK hot on its heels after its away victory at Volos on Saturday.

The Reds were the better team in the bad-blooded game with AEK and deserved their 2-0 win that retains intact their two-point lead at the top of the table. Ruben Semedo and Mady Camara gave the Piraeus team a goal in each half. AEK has dropped to fifth, eight points off the pace.

PAOK also won 2-0, at the Panthessaliko Stadium of Volos, courtesy of goals by Dimitris Limnios and Dimitris Pelkas.

OFI is now third after it defeated fourth Xanthi 2-0 on Saturday. OFI last season avoided the drop only thanks to beating Platanias in the relegation playoffs.

Panathinaikos remains winless at home, suffering its third reverse as a host on Sunday going down 2-1 to Larissa, that has moved up to sixth.

Atromitos and Aris are sharing the seventh spot, after Atromitos thrashed bottom team Panionios 4-0 and Aris saw off second-bottom Panetolikos 2-0.

On Monday Asteras hosts Lamia in Tripoli.