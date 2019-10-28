School parade marks 'Ochi Day' in Athens

An annual parade by school children to mark Greece’s rejection of an Italian ultimatum and its entry into World War II on October 28, 1941, was underway on in central Athens on Monday.

The parade, which takes place in front of the Parliament on Syntagma Square, started at 11 a.m.. Streets in the surrounding area are closed to traffic until it is finished.

Earlier in the day, oliticians and military officials laid wreaths at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in front of the Parliament building.