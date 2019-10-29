Patra school attacked with makeshift firebombs

Police in the western port city of Patra are looking for the perpetrators of a firebomb attack on a school complex on central Marouda Square on Tuesday.

In an attack that took place shortly before the morning bell, assailants threw makeshift firebombs at the office of the principal of Patras’ fifth middle school, causing a blaze that was put out by firefighters before it could spread to the adjacent classrooms.

They also threw firebombs – which failed to explode – at offices belonging to the administration of the city’s fourth middle school, housed in the same complex, before going on to smash glass doors and windows by pelting rocks at them.

No one was injured in the attack, which was reported by a school janitor.