Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Muheisen showing for first time in Greece

There’s just a couple of days left to catch the exhibition “Light on the Move” by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Muhammed Muheisen, organized by the UN’s IOM migration agency at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens through Thursday.

Drawing from a catalogue that spans over a decade, the photographs selected for the exhibition depict the everyday life of refugees, migrants and internally displaced people, as well as the challenges they face.

Men, women and children from Syria, Greece, Pakistan, Afghanistan the Netherlands and many other countries, “remind visitors that human nature acknowledges no borders and that mankind is present everywhere, regardless of nationality, religion, age or gender; people on the move, carry and share their own light,” the IOM said in a press release on Tuesday.



“Nobody leaves their home unless they’re forced to leave their home, and that’s what I try to show in my images. For me, it’s a story of the people. We always use the word refugee, but behind the word, [there] are people with dreams, people with stories, people with history and backgrounds,” it quoted Muheisen as saying.



“It is not only a picture of a child, it is a message from a child from [one] part of the world to another child from another part of the world. I personally believe that through photography we can make a real difference, big or small, at least we can start somewhere. By portraying them my goal is to carry their voice to the world,” the Jordanian photojournalist added.



A National Geographic photographer, founder of the Everyday Refugees Foundation and a Canon brand ambassador, Muheisen was named Best Photographer of the Year by TIME Magazine in 2013.

He has covered major events around the world, in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the United States of America and has been documenting the refugee crisis across the Middle East, Asia and Europe for over a decade. This is the first time is showing his work in Greece.



Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321, www.cycladic.gr. Opening hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.