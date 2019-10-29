Powder Her Face | Athens | October 31 & November 2, 7, 9

A. SIMOPOULOS

The Greek National Opera’s Alternative Stage presents the Greek debut of the British music scene’s enfant terrible and Grammy and Laurence Olivier award-winner, Thomas Ades. With a libretto written by Philip Hensher, “Powder her Face,” focuses on the scandalous life of Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, who shocked the British public with her sexual excesses in the 1960s. Conducted by Nicolas Vassiliou and directed by Alexandros Efklidis, the production stars Australian soprano Justine Viani. It will be on stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on October 31 and November 2, 7 and 9. For details and tickets, visit www.nationalopera.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org