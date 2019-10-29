Αdedeji & Afrosessioners | Athens | October 30

Nigerian singer, guitarist and composer Adedeji Adetayo and his Afrosessioners band return to the stage of Faust in downtown Athens for a high-energy gig that blends traditional West African music with jazz, funk, afrobeat and soul, paying tribute to pioneers Fela Kuti and Manu Dibango. Doors open at 9.30 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.



Faust, 11 Kalamiotou & Athinaidos, Psyrri, tel 210.323.4095