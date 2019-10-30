Irish Stand-up | Athens | November 27-28

Following the popularity of last year's show, the second Irish Stand Up Comedy is coming to Athens in 27-28 November 2019. Two of Ireland’s biggest-named, London-based comedians Rory O'Hanlon and Peter Flanagan will be performing and Niamh Marron will return to MC and present some of her new material. Having started his career in Dublin, Rory O’Hanlon is a firm favourite at comedy clubs across the UK and Ireland. A regular face on Irish TV, Rory has been seen on RTE’s New Comedy Awards, Republic of Telly and alongside Des Bishop in Under the Influence. Peter Flanagan’s is sharp joke writing and hilarious storytelling has brought him to top comedy clubs around the world, from the Perth International Comedy Festival (Australia) to London's Comedy Store. A multi-award-winning comedian, Niamh Marron has appeared on BBC, Sky Arts and RTE and has performed at the SEC Arena, the Olympia Theatre and Ulster Hall in Ireland as well as at the Garrick Theatre in London. The event is organised by the Greek Irish Society and is supported by the Embassy of Ireland. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 7/10 euros in advance or 9/12 euros on the door (www.buytickets.at/greekirishsociety).

Faust, Kalamiotou 11, Monastiraki

tel 210 3234095