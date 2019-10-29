BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Big box ships see significant gains in earnings and values

TAGS: Shipping

The container-ship market has been showing some significant gains across both earnings and values, particularly in the post-Panamax and new Panamax segments, according to VesselsValue.

In a report issued on Tuesday it argued that the US-China trade war has had a negative impact on vessel demand.

“In terms of values, it’s been very much a split market, with larger container vessels significantly outperforming the smaller types. The best demand and supply fundamentals in the container-ship market are found at Post Panamax and above sizes,” it noted.

VesselsValue added that “the Panamax sector is somewhat of a mixed bag. Historically, demand and supply fundamentals have been poor, with demand falling at faster rates than the shrinking supply of this vessel type.”

