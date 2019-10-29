Mitsotakis to attend Shanghai fair
China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 5, the country’s Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will also attend, along with heads of state from France, Greece, Jamaica and Serbia, according to Ren Hongbin, China’s assistant commerce minister.
[Reuters]