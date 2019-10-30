Intensified checks by traffic police in Athens over the long weekend found that a significant number of drivers were under the influence of alcohol.



Alcotests conducted on 1,919 drivers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on busy roads and near bars and restaurants showed that 281 of them were under the influence.



Moreover, fines were handed out to 19 drivers for running red lights, 204 for speeding, 22 for not wearing seat belts, 29 for not having car insurance and 22 for using their mobiles while driving.

In addition, 42 motorcyclists were fined for not wearing a helmet. Overall, traffic police removed 304 license plates from vehicles and suspended 110 driving licenses.