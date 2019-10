Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (right) talks to his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama (second left) during a meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens on Tuesday ahead of the 4th EU-Arab World Summit. Mitsotakis and Rama also had a separate one-on-one meeting after which Mitsotakis hailed Albania’s commitment to moving forward with issues relating to the properties of minority Greeks in Albania. [Kostas Tsironis/EPA]