Rama pledges to stick to reforms in meeting with Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Athens on Tuesday who said that despite the disappointing decision by the European Council to delay the start of EU accession talks for his country, Albania would continue implementing necessary reforms.

Mitsotakis reiterated Greece's support for the EU accession of all West Balkan countries provided they fulfill their related obligations and welcomed Rama's commitment to move ahead with the registration of Greek minorities and their properties, a key issue for Greece in its relation with the neighboring country, according to sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The Greek premier also said that a bilateral agreement on drivers' licenses will be tabled for ratification in Parliament soon, and he accepted an invitation to visit Albania in the near future.



The two leaders met ahead of the 4th EU-Arab World Summit.