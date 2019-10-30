Man arrested after Omonia knife attack

Greek police have arrested an Algerian national in connection with a late Tuesday bar brawl in Omonia, central Athens, that left two persons injured.



Police say the two victims, an Iraqi and an Egyptian national, suffered light injuries after they were attacked by four men wielding knives.



The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.



The victims were transferred to the Georgios Gennimatas Hospital in northern Athens.



Officers at the scene confiscated a knife, an air pistol and a truncheon.