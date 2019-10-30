Violations of Cypriot EEZ ‘will not be tolerated,’ Pavlopoulos says

The Cyprus problem is not a bilateral but a European and international issue, while a peace settlement must fulfill all the conditions of the acquis communautaire, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has said.



Speaking during a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Anastasiades in Athens on Wednesday, Pavlopoulos said that Ankara’s violations of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) “will not be tolerated,” adding that Turkey is bound by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (the law allows states to extend their sovereign territorial waters to a maximum of 12 nautical miles).



Pavlopoulos also reiterated demands for a peace deal uniting Cyprus under a federal umbrella, while calling for the abolition of the system of guarantees and the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the Mediterranean island.