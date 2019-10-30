Vandals disrupt traffic on Patission Street
Online
A group of about 40 hooded protesters on Wednesday set fire to garbage dumpsters outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB), reports said.
A group of about 40 hooded protesters on Wednesday set fire to garbage dumpsters outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB), reports said.
According to the reports, the vandals emerged from the university campus on Patission Street. Traffic has reportedly been disrupted as a result of the incident.
The motive behind the protest is not clear.