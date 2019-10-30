Ex-GD MP Lagos says charges politically-motivated

European Parliament Member and former Golden Dawn MP Yiannis Lagos has denied accusations of running a criminal organization, claiming that the charges are politically-motivated.



Testifying before an Athens court on Wednesday, Lagos denied any connection to the killing of Pavlos Fyssas, a 34-year-old anti-fascist rapper whose brutal murder by a self-declared GD member in 2013 triggered a crackdown on the neo-Nazi party.



Lagos, who has been identified as the former head of Golden Dawn’s local chapters in Nikaia, Perama and Piraeus, is a key witness in the case as he was allegedly contacted by central defendants after the fatal stabbing of Fyssas.



During his testimony, Lagos described the killing as a “tragic incident,” adding however that text messages sent to his phone after the assassination had been doctored in a way as to incriminate him as well as other GD officials, and to intimidate party supporters.



“I have nothing to account for, I do not accept the charges,” he told the court.