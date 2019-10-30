Nearly 800 migrants reach islands of eastern Aegean in 48 hours

Nearly 800 migrants reached the islands of the eastern Aegean in the space of 48 hours, according to official figures made public on Wednesday.

A total of 795 migrants arrived on Lesvos, Chios and Samo on Tuesday and Wednesday, as human traffickers continue to exploit the good weather to intensify their activity.

Of the total arrivals, 230 landed on Lesvos where the notorious Moria reception center is already sprawling into adjacent olive groves, with 360 reaching Chios and 205 arriving on Samos.

According to figures from the Citizens' Protection Ministry, a total of 16,658 migrants are currently on Lesvos - 14,427 of them at the Moria center - with 4,980 on Chios and 6,202 on Samos.