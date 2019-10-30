Happiness Machine | Athens | November 1 & 2

Photo: Judith Schlosser

“Happiness Machine – 24 Hours of Bliss with the Klangforum Wien” is an interdisciplinary project at the Onassis Cultural Center revolving around Christian Felber's alternative economic model, the Economy for the Common Good. The performance reaches far beyond the classical concert format, consisting of a 24-hour music marathon, parallel screenings, concerts, performances and discussions on the future of the Western world. There will also be a sleepover, for which reservations are a must. To find out more, visit www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800