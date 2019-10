Esteemed architect, professor emeritus of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) and Athens Academy member Manolis Korres, best known for his restoration work on the Acropolis, will be delivering a lecture at the NTUA on Thursday, October 31. “The Ancient City as a Work of Art” starts at 6.30 p.m. at the Averof Building and is free of charge. The lecture will be in Greek.

NTUA, 42 Patission & Stournari