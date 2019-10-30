Victoria Hislop | Thessaloniki | November 1

English writer Victoria Hislop, best known for her historical novel “The Island,” set on Spinalonga off Crete, is in Greece presenting her latest novel set in Greece, “Those Who Are Loved,” which is set against the backdrop of the German occupation of Greece, the subsequent civil war and a military dictatorship, all of which left deep scars. She will be at the Public bookstore on Friday, November 1, from 7 p.m. to sign copies of the book and talk to fans. Admission is free of charge.

Public, 24 Tsimiski, tel 2310.227.288