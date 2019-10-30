After unseasonably warm weather, rain expected on Thursday

After several weeks of unseasonably fair weather, conditions are set to deteriorate on Thursday, according to the National Meteorological Service (EMY).



The wet front was set to arrive last night and spread to the Ionian islands, mainland and the Peloponnese on Thursday.



From this afternoon, Macedonia, Thessaly and the Sporades islands will be affected by scattered showers, while on Friday the rainy weather will move to Evia as well as the Aegean and Dodecanese islands.