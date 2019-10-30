Zaev: Prespes deal foresees opening of EU accession talks and will be enforced

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Wednesday that the Prespes deal foresees the opening of European Union accession talks with the country and as such will be fully enforced.

Zaev's comments came a day after he indicated that a veto on the country's European Union accession talks meant the deal would be "frozen," prompting concern in Athens.

"The [EU] negotiation chapters have been integrated into the Prespes agreement which will be fully implemented," Zaev said on Wednesday. He added that its implementation was pivotal to secure strategic cooperation with “our friend and neighbor."

On Tuesday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Athens would "closely monitor" North Macedonia's "full compliance" with the conditions of the Prespes accord.