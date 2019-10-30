Israeli foreign minister in Greece on two-day visit

File photo

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz is in Greece for an official two-day visit, the embassy announced Wednesday.



He will meet with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias and will be received by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.



"Mr. Katz's visit to Athens at a time when deliberations are being held in Israel for the formation of a new government after elections is a sign of the importance Israel attributes to Israeli-Greek relations and maintaining their momentum," the embassy notes.

"The two countries attach the highest importance to ongoing exchanges on regional and global developments."