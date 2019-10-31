Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be chairing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to set a timetable for the government’s next legislative priorities, top among which is granting overseas Greeks the right to vote from their country of residence.

The second issue on the agenda is a bill on the elimination of violence in football matches, prepared by the Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis.



The cabinet will also discuss legislation to prepare the country for Britain's exit from the European Union.

The premier is also expected to indicate his support for controversial legislation seeking to speed up asylum procedures for refugees and deportations of irregular migrants by attending the debate on the draft bill in Parliament this evening.

The Citizens’ Protection Ministry bill has undergone several changes after coming under fire from international rights groups.